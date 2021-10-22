Melbourne sets its five million residents free

MELBOURNE • One of the world's most locked-down cities has reopened, with Melbourne residents hoping their sixth bout of stay-at-home restrictions will be their last.

Five million people in Australia's second-biggest city have endured lockdowns totalling more than 260 days since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now that 70 per cent of eligible people in the capital Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state are fully vaccinated, restrictions that began on Aug 5 were lifted at 11.59pm yesterday.

State Deputy Premier James Merlino yesterday said: "I hope everyone enjoys those first reunions with their families, the first footy, netball, cricket training with the kids, the first pot and parma (beer and chicken parmesan) at the pub."

Half a dozen lockdowns have taken their toll on the once-buzzing city.

The authorities yesterday also announced a fresh boost to mental health funding and services, in a nod to the burden placed on Melbourne residents.

Mr David Malaspina, owner of Melbourne eatery Pellegrini's Espresso Bar, said lingering Covid-19 rules were "exceptionally challenging", but he was excited to welcome back customers.

While fully vaccinated Melbourne residents will enjoy increased freedoms from midnight, they cannot leave the city and retail shops must remain closed until the double-dose rate lifts to 80 per cent - likely within weeks.

Limits on patrons at cafes, bars and restaurants will remain in place, squeezing business owners who are also grappling with staff shortages caused by international border closures.

Australia so far has been spared the worst of the pandemic, recording about 150,000 infections and 1,500 deaths in a population of 25 million.

However, the authorities in Victoria have warned that hospitals will likely come under "intense pressure" as a result of the decision to reopen even as Covid-19 surges in the state, with 2,200 new cases recorded on Wednesday.

Separately, New Zealand reported record daily cases for the second time in three days yesterday, as the Delta variant continued to spur a spike in infections in the country's biggest city, Auckland.

The authorities reported 102 new Covid-19 infections, of which 94 were in Auckland, taking the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 2,260. There have been 28 deaths in total since the pandemic began.

The government has, meanwhile, ditched its Covid-19-free strategy in favour of learning to live with the virus. Some 68 per cent of New Zealanders are fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent have received at least one dose.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS