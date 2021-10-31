Melbourne residents rush to races, shops as vaccination rate climbs

MELBOURNE • Australia's second-largest city Melbourne, which has endured nearly nine months of lockdowns since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, saw people flocking to shops and gigs for the first time in months yesterday as public health curbs were eased.

The city of five million, which emerged from its sixth lockdown last week, was reopening further as full vaccination rates across Victoria state, of which Melbourne is its capital, were set to reach 80 per cent for those 16 and older.

People queued at malls and boutiques despite cool weather for their first in-person shopping since early August, waiting to be let in as capacity limits were observed, television footage showed.

A crowd of 5,500 attended the Victoria Derby horse race yesterday, the first large event in post-lockdown Melbourne, followed by a concert for 4,000 fully vaccinated people at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in the evening.

Victoria reported 1,355 new daily Covid-19 infections, its lowest in nearly a month. There were also 11 deaths, with the health authorities saying serious cases mainly affected the unvaccinated.

"So please - particularly for those people in their 20s - go out and get vaccinated, that is your best and in fact, your only real protection against the impact of Covid-19," said Mr Jeroen Weimar, Victoria's coronavirus response commander.

Across Australia, New South Wales reported 236 new cases and three deaths. The Australian Capital Territory reported nine new infections. Neighbouring New Zealand had 160 new cases, most of them in Auckland, which has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant for months.

As at yesterday, 74 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand were fully vaccinated, as were 76.8 per cent of those 16 and older in Australia.

