Melbourne on track to lift restrictions but variant worries linger

MELBOURNE • Australia's second most populous state Victoria yesterday reported two new local Covid-19 cases, with the low number raising hopes that a hard lockdown in the state's capital Melbourne will be eased on Thursday.

Two other new cases were reported yesterday by an aged care home, but the state had yet to confirm them.

The new local cases bring Victoria's total tally to 74, in the outbreak that began late last month after a man who tested negative in hotel quarantine in Adelaide returned to Melbourne and tested positive. The daily rise was down from five new cases reported on Saturday. All the new cases were linked to existing clusters.

Health authorities remain worried about the emergence of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now extended to 10 cases. The source has yet to be identified and there has been no genomic match so far with other cases in Australia.

The Delta variant, classified by the World Health Organisation as among the four Covid-19 variants of concern because it spreads more easily, likely caused the latest devastating outbreak in India.

"The last thing we want to see is this variant... getting out and becoming uncontrollable," said Victoria's Deputy Premier James Merlino.

Health Minister Greg Hunt yesterday said Canberra would deliver an extra 100,000 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses to Victoria over three weeks from June 14, and would double the number of AstraZeneca shots to 230,000 for medical clinics in the state.

Victoria has accounted for two-thirds of the more than 30,100 Covid-19 cases and 90 per cent of the 910 deaths in the country since the pandemic began last year.

Mr Merlino yesterday unveiled A$32 million (S$32.8 million) in assistance to regional tourism and accommodation operators to make up for a disrupted ski season. This was on top of the A$460 million committed last week to businesses affected by the lockdown.

REUTERS