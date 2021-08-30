Melbourne extends lockdown as Delta outbreak continues

MELBOURNE • A lockdown of Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will be extended, the authorities announced as they struggled to quash a stubborn coronavirus Delta variant outbreak.

Almost seven million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but state premier Dan Andrews said yesterday it would no longer be possible with case numbers rising by 92 overnight.

It is the city's sixth lockdown of the pandemic, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise.

"We still have too many cases in the community for too long for us to be able to open up and give back... those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back," Mr Andrews said.

He did not reveal how long stay-at-home orders would remain in place, saying officials would "look at all the different options".

Meanwhile, neighbouring New South Wales state, which includes Australia's most populous city of Sydney, posted 1,218 new cases yesterday, pushing the country's daily total to a fresh all-time high.

Almost 19,000 cases have been detected in the state of about eight million people since the Delta variant outbreak began in mid-June.

But with vaccination rates surging in New South Wales and the authorities predicting 70 per cent of adults there will be fully vaccinated by October, residents weary of prolonged restrictions have been promised modest freedoms.

In areas that are not hot spots, five fully vaccinated adults will be able to gather outside for up to an hour from mid-next month while the authorities have signalled small weddings will soon be allowed.

Australian leaders have agreed on a road map for reopening the country once vaccination targets of 70 per cent and 80 per cent are reached in each state and territory.

The nation has recorded more than 51,000 cases of Covid-19 and almost 1,000 deaths in a population of 25 million.

Australia's neighbour New Zealand reported 83 locally acquired cases of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant yesterday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying that some changes on how the outbreak is managed could be announced today.

Last Friday, she extended the lockdown for the country of 5.1 million until tomorrow night, after which the restrictions are to ease slightly. However, Auckland, the country's largest city and epicentre of the outbreak, is to remain locked down for longer. Ms Ardern said her government is seeking more information on the virus' spread.

"If we need to tighten up our restrictions further, we will," she told a televised briefing.

Of the new cases, 82 were reported in Auckland, while the other was in the capital, Wellington.

New Zealanders had been living virtually virus-free and without curbs until this month's outbreak. So far, the country has recorded just over 3,100 confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 related deaths, according to the health ministry.

Of the current community cases, 34 people were in hospital and two of them in intensive care. Active community cases stand at 511, with 496 of them in Auckland.

"Having positive cases in our communities, along with the impact of lockdowns, I know can be hugely unsettling, and that uncertainty can impact everyone's mental health," Ms Ardern said, announcing additional financial resources for mental health and urging people to seek help.

"So, it's OK to feel overwhelmed, to feel upset, or even to feel frustrated because this situation is often all of those things."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS