Melbourne back in lockdown as Australia battles outbreak

MELBOURNE • The streets of Melbourne returned to the eerie quiet of lockdown for the fifth time, as Australia battled to contain an outbreak of the Delta variant of Covid-19 in its two largest cities.

More than 12 million Australians are now under stay-at-home orders after Melbourne residents began their first day of a snap lockdown yesterday, joining Sydneysiders already deep into weeks-long restrictions.

"You look around the city today; there's no one here. The city is asleep," Melbourne resident Mike Cameron said.

Locals are allowed to leave their homes only for a handful of reasons, including exercise and to buy essential items, but many are hopeful the restrictions could be brief.

"Hopefully, it's just the five days; I think that's very manageable. Glad that we got onto it really fast," Melbourne local Matilda Dempsey, 18, said. "I think Sydney left it a bit late, and now they're kind of stuck in a worse situation."

The authorities around the country are desperately working to track, trace and prevent cases from spreading through a largely unvaccinated population.

Melbourne recorded six cases of the virus yesterday, all linked to known clusters, with the outbreak now at 24 infections.

But a growing number of exposure sites - including a recent rugby match between Australia and France in the city - were fuelling fears among the authorities that thousands could have been exposed to the virus.

In Sydney, the epicentre of the latest outbreak, official numbers showed the virus was still moving undetected in the community as daily cases climbed again to just under 100, passing 1,000 in a month.

"It's a dangerous, dangerous variant, and it's there, after all of us, we all need to take care," New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard said.

Australia had been widely lauded for its "Covid zero" strategy, achieved mainly by the country largely closing its borders to the world since March last year.

But a painfully slow vaccination roll-out has left just 10 per cent of the population protected as many other developed nations are starting to reopen.

