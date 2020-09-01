Masks up in NZ as Auckland lockdown lifted

WELLINGTON • Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland yesterday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on public transport across the country.

The Pacific nation of five million people had appeared to have succeeded in halting community transmission of Covid-19, but a fresh outbreak in Auckland prompted the government to place the city back in lockdown last month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scaled back the restrictions in Auckland on Sunday, but made masks compulsory on public transport.

Ms Ardern said yesterday that she was confident the new measure would be taken up across New Zealand, adding that "a bit of smiling with the eyes behind the mask" and kindness to Aucklanders, in particular, would help get the country through the latest outbreak.

"We have a plan that we know will work. We just need everyone's compliance and help. If everyone sticks to those guidelines and rules, coupled together with all the public health measures that we have, we can make this work," Ms Ardern, wearing a mask herself, told reporters in Auckland.

Limits on public gatherings in Auckland remain and the rest of the country remains on alert level 2, which means social distancing norms must be followed. The government expects to further review all alert settings by Sunday.

New Zealand became the envy of the world earlier this year when it succeeded in eliminating community transmission of the coronavirus by imposing a strict nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Ardern said the government continues to pursue an elimination strategy and is confident it can stamp out the outbreak in Auckland.

The Auckland cluster has grown to 141 cases in total, and the government expects new infections among close contacts to continue for some time. The source of the outbreak is still being investigated.

New Zealand announced nine new coronavirus cases yesterday, five of which were in the community and were traced to the Auckland cluster.

The country has recorded 1,387 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far, and 22 deaths.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG