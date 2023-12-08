Manhunt in Australia for two men who desecrated grave of underworld figure’s sister

Australian police are on the hunt for two men who broke into a cemetery to desecrate the body of the sister of an underworld figure.

Ms Meshilin Marrogi was the sister of convicted murderer and drug importer, George Marrogi.

She died in 2021 at the age of 30 due to Covid-19, ABC News reported.

The police said the two men broke into Ms Marrogi’s crypt in a cemetery in northern Melbourne in the early hours of July 30.

They removed a diamond ring from the corpse, the police said, adding that it was of “significant value”.

Victoria state police said they believe the incident was targeted and orchestrated by someone from outside Australia.

The aim was not theft, but to steal Ms Marrogi’s remains and “cause friction and hurt” to her brother, news.com.au reported the police as saying on Dec 8.

Images of the two men caught on closed-circuit television footage have been released.

However, they are both seen wearing gas masks and dark clothing with hoods. One man was large built and the other was smaller built, the police said.

The authorities added that the men allegedly broke the window of a mausoleum before smashing the casket open to access Ms Marrogi’s body.

Detective Inspector Graham Banks described the incident as “highly unusual”.

He added that the person believed to be behind the incident is leading “a significant criminal enterprise that’s impacting not just Victoria but other states”.