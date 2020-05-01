Man shot dead after mall stabbing rampage in Australia

SYDNEY (XINHUA) - A man was shot dead by the police after reportedly stabbing five people at a shopping centre in the Australian state of Western Australia on Friday (May 1).

At around 10am local time, police responded to reports of an armed offender at the South Hedland Square shopping centre.

Reports said non-lethal attempts to subdue the man failed and officers were forced to use firearms.

"Officers have discharged a firearm. St John Ambulance was called to assist," a police spokesman said.

"The male who died is the person who was engaged by the police, and he received a gunshot wound."

Local media reported that five people were taken to hospital with knife wounds, with two in serious condition.

"Police will investigate the circumstances surrounding how these people received the injuries," police said.

"As per normal protocols, major crime division and professional standards division will investigate the circumstances surrounding the police shooting," according to the police, adding that there is no ongoing concern regarding public safety in South Hedland.