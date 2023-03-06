Man’s birthday gift of $27 to nephew draws query from bank in Australia over his use of ‘Muslim BDAY’ to describe transfer

For Mr Ali’s nine-year-old nephew’s birthday in February, he transferred A$30 (S$27) to his sister-in-law, as he had done many times before.

He entered the detail “Muslim BDAY” in the description field for the transfer, as “Muslim” is part of his nephew’s name, according to a report by Australian media organisation ABC News on Sunday. It did not reveal his full name and place of residence in the country.

Mr Ali received an e-mail from St George Bank, asking what “Muslim” refers to.

The e-mail said he had to contact its economic and trade sanctions team to provide more information to prevent the transfer from being cancelled.

Mr Ali, who is a Bank of Melbourne customer, was confused upon receiving the e-mail from St George Bank, initially suspecting it to be a hoax.

He reported the matter to the Westpac Banking Corporation Group’s hoax reporting team, which confirmed that the e-mail came from St George Bank.

St George Bank and Bank of Melbourne are part of the Westpac Group.

“Why are they targeting a particular group of religious people? That was a bit upsetting,” said Mr Ali, in response to queries from ABC News.

He provided the information requested, including his nephew’s full name, date of birth and address. The report by ABC News did not indicate if the bank allowed the transfer to go through.

The bank apologised to Mr Ali but defended its act of flagging the transfer in a statement to ABC News.

The St George Bank “provides financial services to businesses and customers in accordance with our legal and regulatory requirements, including Australian sanction laws”, said a spokesman.

“To ensure we meet these obligations, St George will sometimes request more information from customers about certain transactions.”

Dr Angel Zhong, an associate professor of finance at RMIT University, said it is likely that Mr Ali’s bank transfer was flagged under one of the sanction regimes that Australia is part of, such as the United Nations Security Council’s one on counterterrorism.

“Though A$30 is a small amount, it appears to trigger a red flag due to payment description,” she added.

“I urge banks to enhance their cultural sensitivity and their mechanisms in detecting transactions involving sanctions, instead of just relying on a list of keywords.”

Mr Adel Salman, president of the Islamic Council of Victoria, said even though procedures against organised crime and terrorism are necessary for banks, Westpac’s actions showed a “complete lack of common sense”.