Man killed in shark attack in Western Australia, say local media reports

MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - A man was killed in a shark attack on Sunday (Nov 22) off a popular beach on Western Australia's north coast, local media reported.

The man was recovered from the water off Broome's Cable Beach and treated by local police officers before an ambulance arrived, Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) television said.

Western Australia police were not immediately available to comment.

The state's Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said on its website that it was "involved in assisting WA (Western Australia) Police after a serious shark bite incident", involving an adult man.

Cable Beach, a 22km stretch of white sand beach, was closed after the incident.

Last month, a 59-year-old man was attacked by a shark at Australia's Great Barrier Reef, near the north Queensland city of Townsville.

Paramedics airlifted the man from Britomart Reef to Townsville Hospital. The man had been spearfishing near the reef before being attacked at about noon.