Man injures Japanese sailor at Solomons WWII ceremony

HONIARA • A man described as "mentally affected" injured a Japanese sailor during a World War II memorial ceremony in the Solomon Islands yesterday before bystanders, including military personnel, overpowered him.

A video of the incident showed half a dozen servicemen, including US forces, trying to control a man in a yellow T-shirt struggling on the ground.

One of the servicemen loses his cap, falls over and rolls a short way down a hill as the assailant scrambles away before being trapped in a headlock and carried away by local officials.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was among those at the ceremony at Bloody Ridge near Honiara to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.

The injured man was a 27-year-old media spokesman on the Japanese destroyer JS Karasame, which was visiting as part of a regional training exercise, said a Japanese embassy official who asked not to be named.

The official said the injured member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force was given first aid at the scene and received further treatment from US medical staff. He was then taken back to his ship.

The Solomon Islands' culture and tourism ministry, which hosted the memorial, formally apologised to Japanese officials in a ceremony after the assault.

"We know it was not targeting any particular Japanese, it could have been anyone," said Mr Barney Sivoro, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, applauding the bystanders' "swift action" in bringing the man under control.

"It is an isolated incident by somebody (who), from information we had, is mentally affected," he said. The man has been arrested and would be dealt with according to the law, he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE