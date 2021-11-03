Latest wave in row over submarines: Leaked messages

CANBERRA • Australian media yesterday published messages between French President Emmanuel Macron and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, as Canberra seeks to push back against allegations that it lied to Paris about a multibillion-dollar submarine contract.

Australia in September cancelled its agreement with France's Naval Group, opting instead to build at least 12 nuclear-powered submarines after striking a deal with the United States and Britain.

The cancellation caused a major bilateral rift, and Mr Macron on Sunday said Mr Morrison had lied to him about Australia's intentions, an unprecedented allegation among allies. Mr Morrison has denied the claim.

Mr Morrison on Monday told reporters in Glasgow: "The statements that were made questioning Australia's integrity and the slurs that have been placed on Australia - not me, I've got broad shoulders, I can deal with that - but those slurs, I'm not going to cop sledging at Australia."

According to a source familiar with the messages, when Mr Morrison tried to set up a call with Mr Macron about the submarine contract on Sept 14, two days before the deal with the US and Britain was announced, Mr Macron responded with a message saying: "Should I expect good or bad news for our joint submarines ambitions?"

The message with Mr Morrison's response was not leaked.

France has said Australia did not attempt to inform it of the cancellation until the day Canberra announced its deal with the US and Britain.

"There is no doubt Mr Morrison needed to put his front foot forward and convince Australians and allies that he was not being duplicitous and lying, but there was grave concern that the project would not be completed," said political science professor Haydon Manning at Flinders University in South Australia.

REUTERS