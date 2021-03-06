Large earthquakes spark Pacific-wide tsunami alerts

WELLINGTON • Tsunami sirens rang out in coastal communities across the South Pacific, as a cluster of powerful earthquakes triggered warnings for tens of thousands of residents to rush to higher ground.

Tsunami alerts were issued in countries as far apart as Peru and Australia yesterday, after a trio of large quakes measuring 7.4, 7.3 and 8.1, and dozens of powerful aftershocks, struck near New Zealand's remote Kermadec Islands.

No damage or injuries were reported from the quakes. But the authorities warned that waves of up to 3m were possible in New Caledonia and Vanuatu, where residents in the capital of Port Vila received SMS messages ordering them to move to higher ground.

Eyewitnesses in the city said a small initial surge was visible, but did not appear to cause any damage.

In Noumea, capital of the French territory of New Caledonia, warning sirens sounded.

Emergency services spokesman Alexandre Rossignol took to local radio to warn people to "leave beach areas and stop all water activities", and not to pick their children up at schools "to avoid creating traffic jams".

Several other regions were warned of lesser, but still potentially dangerous, surges, including New Zealand, where an evacuation order for a swathe of coastal communities was cancelled after a few hours.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency said the remoteness of the quakes did not minimise their potential impact.

The South Pacific nation recently marked the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake, when a 6.3-magnitude tremor resulted in 185 deaths in the South Island city.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE