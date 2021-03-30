La Nina has ended, Australian weather bureau says

CANBERRA (REUTERS) - A La Nina weather event has subsided, Australia's weather bureau said on Tuesday (March 30), ending a six-month spell of greater rainfall and cooler than average temperatures across the country's east coast.

An end to the La Nina event is expected to see average conditions across Australia for at least the next three months, Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said.

While the event is blamed for the recent devastating floods across Australia's east coast earlier this month, the wetter weather also drove record wheat production during the 2020/21 season.

Despite a return to average weather conditions, Australian farmers are expected to reap the benefits of recent heavy rain as soil moisture boosts crops that will be planted next month.