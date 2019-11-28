Koala dies days after dramatic rescue

WASHINGTON • As deadly bush fires ravage swathes of Australia, the tale of Lewis the koala offered a glimmer of good news.

A grandmother of seven named Toni Doherty had spotted the confused critter dashing into the inferno last week; then in a dramatic moment that was captured on camera, she went after it. She emerged from the smouldering forest carrying the singed koala, swaddled in the shirt off her back. The koala wailed as she doused it with water.

But there was no happy ending to the rescue story.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital on Tuesday made the decision to euthanise the wounded animal after surveying the extent of its injuries. "We recently posted that 'burn injuries can get worse before they get better'," the hospital said on Facebook. In Lewis' case, "the burns did get worse, and unfortunately would not have got better".

Lewis is among hundreds of the beloved animals killed by the historic blazes in what one koala hospital official said was a "national tragedy". Rescuers looking for survivors have found koalas burned to death in the eucalyptus trees where they had sought shelter.

Heart-rending images out of the country's eastern coast show those that survived clinging to rescuers, breathing through tubes and sipping from eye droppers, their fur burned in patches.

With 1 million hectares razed, conservationists are concerned the still-raging fires could deal a blow to the koala population.

The Australian icon is already listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List due to forest clearing, human expansion and climate change.

In Lewis' case, Ms Doherty was driving through Port Macquarie when she saw the frightened animal dart across the road. She later said she was acting on instinct when she jumped out of her car to make the daring rescue, telling Australia's Nine News that it had looked "so defenceless".

Ms Doherty described the koala's cries as "heart-rending", noting she "didn't realise they could cry out". She hurried Lewis to the koala hospital, which has raised nearly US$2 million (S$2.7 million) to care for koalas hurt in the fire, far surpassing its goal of US$25,000.

Ms Doherty was at the hospital when Lewis was put to sleep. "We are naturally very sad about this," said her husband, Peter. "But we accept his injuries were severe and debilitating and would have been quite painful."

WASHINGTON POST