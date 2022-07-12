Kiribati's pullout overshadows meeting of Pacific Island states

SUVA (Fiji) • Tensions between China and the United States, and the withdrawal of the remote Pacific Island nation of Kiribati, have overshadowed the Pacific Islands Forum as leaders arrived in Fiji yesterday for the first in-person summit in three years.

During the four-day meeting, Pacific Island leaders will discuss how to gather more international support and funding to fight the impact of rising sea levels and climate change, as well as China's ambitions for greater security ties across the region. A bid by Beijing to sign a broader regional trade and security deal with 10 nations that recognise China, but is opposed by some forum members, was also to be discussed.

Tuvalu Foreign Minister Simon Kofe said in an interview he was saddened by news of Kiribati's withdrawal and Pacific leaders would need to "look at the concerns raised by Kiribati" when they meet this week.

Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said in a letter that his country would withdraw from the forum because it did not agree with terms of a deal brokered weeks ago to solve a rift between Micronesian states and other members, and wanted the meeting delayed.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who is attending the meeting, said Kiribati's withdrawal was "disappointing", while Australia pledged A$2 million (S$1.9 million) to assist Kiribati with drinking water amid a severe drought - an impact of climate change.

Also being discussed by Pacific leaders is fisheries but the issue risks being caught up in geopolitical tensions, Mr Kofe said.

China operates a large fishing fleet in the Pacific and is seeking greater access to one of the world's richest fishing grounds. The Quad group of the United States, Japan, Australia and India have offered Pacific Islands increased surveillance to stop illegal fishing in exclusive economic zones.

"This geopolitical competition will continue and it is important the Pacific focuses on the issues that are critical to the Pacific - climate change and the conservation of our resources," Mr Kofe said.

The US wants to expand a fisheries treaty in the Pacific to cover "other security issues", he said, and this would be discussed at the forum.

Tuvalu is among four Pacific nations that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan and not Beijing. Mr Kofe withdrew from a recent UN Ocean conference in Lisbon after China barred the presence of Taiwanese members included in the Tuvalu delegation. He said this was "bully tactics" by China.

Still, Mr Kofe said Tuvalu does not want differences between Beijing and Taipei to distract the Pacific Islands from what unifies all nations in the region this week.

The summit in Fiji marks the first time leaders of the nations involved have met since 2019, and comes after Ms Ardern used a trip to neighbouring Australia just last week to call for more regional diplomacy as a means to contain what she had previously described as China's increasing willingness to challenge international rules and norms.

"This meeting comes at a critical time for the Pacific, with the region facing climate, environmental, governance, and human development challenges, as well as sharpening geostrategic competition," Ms Ardern said, calling the forum "the primary vehicle for addressing these challenges".

Ms Ardern will be in Fiji for the meeting from today until Thursday, where she plans to make announcements on climate and aid projects, her office said in a statement.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS