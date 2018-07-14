Keeping her eye on the ball

At a gallery in Sydney, Australian artist Nike Savvas gently puts the finishing touches to her art installation comprising 50,000 colourful polystyrene balls.

Delicately suspended by fishing line, these spherical objects evoke a futuristic theme, but they remind the 54-year-old artist of home.

"I live in London now. I come back every year, but I get desperately nostalgic for the Australian landscape," she told the Sydney Morning Herald, adding that the colours are layered to represent the Australian sky and red sand.

Ms Savvas, who has displayed this artwork for more than 10 years, said she is often surprised at the reactions she gets, such as one man in Melbourne who turned up for three days in a row to stare at the installation for hours.

Titled Atomic: Full Of Love, Full Of Wonder, the artwork is part of a new exhibition at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.