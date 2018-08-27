Julie Bishop quits as new PM unveils Cabinet

Australia's new Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled a fresh Cabinet yesterday which aimed to heal his battered and divided party but signalled a more conservative approach to immigration and climate change.

Describing his new frontbench as a "next-generation team", Mr Morrison faced an immediate setback as he was forced to replace Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, one of the Government's most popular and longest-serving ministers.

Ms Bishop, 62, who effectively quit as Liberal Party deputy leader to run for the leadership last Friday, announced she was resigning from Cabinet. Notably, she did not say she would leave Parliament, a move that could have affected the ruling Liberal-National Coalition's one-seat majority.

"I will remain on the backbench," Ms Bishop said. "I have made no decision regarding the next election."

The loss of Ms Bishop, who is likely to leave politics at the next election, is a blow to the Morrison government as it tries to restore order following a frenzied period.

Mr Morrison, the former treasurer and a 50-year-old devout Christian, was appointed leader after predecessor Malcolm Turnbull was toppled by an internal rebellion led by right-wing MPs. It continued a leadership roundabout, with the successive toppling of four prime ministers. Labor's Mr Kevin Rudd and Ms Julia Gillard, and the Liberal's Mr Tony Abbott and Mr Turnbull have all been ousted by internal coups since 2010.

Mr Morrison gave a senior position to Mr Peter Dutton, who led the push to oust Mr Turnbull. Mr Dutton kept his position as Home Affairs Minister but was slightly demoted, losing the immigration component of the role.

Mr Morrison's main goal will be to unite the party ahead of a general election due by next May. The coalition has long trailed Labor in opinion surveys.

"This new Liberal-National team is a next-generation team," he said. "We tackle the big challenges before us with some new ideas and a fresh emphasis while restoring some of the emphasis of the past."

Several MPs admitted that the wounds would take time to heal.

"We saw a handful of individuals who decided to wreak havoc," incoming Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told ABC News. "Every single man and woman in the Liberal party room needs to put that type of behaviour behind us."

Significantly, Mr Morrison did not give a frontbench spot to Mr Abbott, a staunch conservative who remains a backbencher and determinedly undermined Mr Turnbull's leadership.

Mr Morrison also combined the portfolios of Population and Urban Infrastructure - a move which could signal cuts to Australia's intake of skilled migrants. Right-wing MPs and commentators have been insisting Australia's population is growing too quickly and that the migration programme is leading to transport and infrastructure pressures in cities. Some have pushed for a lower intake and schemes to get migrants to settle in rural areas.

Some analysts also suggested the new Cabinet is likely to downgrade commitment to addressing climate change. Party rebels were infuriated by an announcement by Mr Turnbull of a plan to introduce a national energy policy that included targeted emissions cuts.

Mr Morrison did not mention climate change yesterday and said the Government's new energy policy should aim to combat soaring electricity prices. "It is reliability, price, keeping the lights on, and getting the prices down," he said.

The new foreign minister will be Ms Marise Payne, currently the Defence Minister, whose portfolio goes to Mr Chris Pyne.

Mr Morrison will today visit drought-affected areas in Queensland. His first visit as Prime Minister will be to Jakarta on Thursday to discuss a free trade agreement with Indonesia that could be signed as soon as next month.

Ms Bishop had been foreign minister since the coalition defeated Labor at the 2013 election and had developed strong relations across South-east Asia, famously communicating with counterparts via text message and emojis. She spearheaded the New Colombo Plan, to encourage Australian students to study and work across the region, including in Singapore.

The new Cabinet will be sworn in tomorrow.

