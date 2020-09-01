Jobless surge in Australia's virus hot spot state sparks tensions

MELBOURNE • The coronavirus lockdown in Australia's Victoria state caused an immediate slump in consumer spending and a surge in job losses last month, prompting the federal government to call for the leader of the second-most populous state to announce a plan to reopen the economy.

"This has to be the biggest public policy failure by a state government in living memory," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra yesterday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews later announced that he intended to provide a "detailed road map" out of the lockdown on Sunday.

The number of Victorians receiving unemployment benefits has risen by 27,600 since June 26, a 7.2 per cent increase, and more than half of that total was recorded in the three weeks ended Aug 21, according to the federal Treasury. The state imposed severe restrictions on Aug 2 as the pace of Covid-19 infections climbed.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government is concerned that the lockdown in the state, which accounts for about 25 per cent of the nation's gross domestic product, will exacerbate stresses on an economy that has tipped into its first recession in almost three decades.

Mr Frydenberg, who is crafting a budget to be delivered on Oct 6, is leading calls for Mr Andrews to announce a plan to quickly allow businesses to reopen as restrictions bring the pandemic under control.

Victoria had 73 new virus cases yesterday, the lowest since July 3. But its death toll rose by a record 41, including 22 fatalities which came from aged care facilities in the weeks leading up to Aug 27. Australia's previous one-day high for Covid-19 deaths was recorded on Aug 25, when 25 people died.

"We now need the Victorian government to provide more detailed answers and a more detailed road map" out of the lockdown, Mr Frydenberg said in a radio interview.

"Outside of Victoria, jobs have come back and the virus has been controlled."

The resurgence of the coronavirus in Victoria has prompted leaders of other states and territories to enforce hard border restrictions for the first time since the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago. That is playing havoc on businesses involved in transport, tourism and other sectors.

Premier Andrews said yesterday that his government will this week collate more data and consult with businesses, unions and community groups before announcing his plan to ease virus-linked restrictions.

"There will be a number of key principles that underpin this opening-up road map including physical distancing, making sure staff work from home wherever possible and limiting the total number of staff and customers in any enclosed area and stopping car pooling," he said.

Measures also likely to be enforced include wearing a face covering at all times in the workplace and making sure protective equipment is used in higher risk industries.

Australia has recorded nearly 26,000 Covid-19 infections and 652 fatalities from the virus - far fewer than other developed countries.

Victorian household spending is now down 30 per cent year-to-date, from flat in mid-July, even as Australia-wide it has declined 3 per cent.

