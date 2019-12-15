Jetstar cancels 90 flights over planned strike by Aussie staff

MELBOURNE • Jetstar, the low-cost unit of Qantas Airways, cancelled 90 weekend flights because of a planned strike by workers over a pay and safety dispute.

More industrial action is planned for Thursday, union officials said yesterday.

The strike, supported by the Australia Federation of Air Pilots, follows a walk-off by ground crew on Friday at airports around Australia, News Corp reported.

Jetstar is consolidating some services, "up-gauging aircraft, retiming flights" and operating supplementary Qantas and QantasLink services to buffer the impact on customers of the planned work stoppages, the carrier said last Wednesday. It cancelled 44 services yesterday and is set to cancel 46 today.

Jetstar operates about 370 flights a day on average.

Jetstar staff are requesting more rest breaks, a 12-hour break between shifts, a 30-hour work week, and annual wage increases of 4 per cent, the Transport Workers' Union said. Baggage handlers and ramp workers will take industrial action on Thursday after the airline denied workers' demands, it said.

Their claim equates to a 12 per cent increase in costs, including a 6 per cent increment in wages and superannuation, according to Jetstar.

The airline was not able to immediately quantify the financial impact of the industrial action, Jetstar Group's chief executive officer Gareth Evans told reporters.

"It depends how long it goes for and what form that it takes," he said yesterday. "What I can say, though, is that we want to get to an agreement, but not at any cost."

Agreeing to both unions' terms would put "unbelievable pressure" on Jetstar's business model, he said.

"It would put unsustainable, upward pressure on low fares, which is at the heart of what we do."

The impact to Jetstar's international flights is expected to be minimal, with limited delays and cancellations planned, the carrier said.

The Transport Workers' Union said it wrote to Jetstar, urging it to expand investigations into safety at all airports after the workplace health and safety regulator in New South Wales state issued a notice last month over the risk to workers' health and safety.

BLOOMBERG