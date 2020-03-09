'Jacinda-mania' may be cooling as Ardern faces polls struggle

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won global acclaim for her response to the Christchurch mosque shootings - but 12 months on, her political future hangs in the balance and there are signs "Jacinda-mania" has peaked.

The centre-left leader had been in office barely 18 months on March 15 last year when a self-avowed white supremacist opened fire at two mosques during Friday prayers, killing 51 and injuring another 40.

Faced with a crisis unprecedented in New Zealand's modern history, Ms Ardern rose to the challenge with a mixture of compassion and decisive action.

She offered support for New Zealand's Muslims, rejected the shooter's ideology, immediately moved to tighten gun laws and launched a global initiative to curb online extremism.

Ms Ardern's personal popularity rating peaked at 51 per cent shortly after the shootings and her Labour Party briefly reached similar levels, setting her on a path to re-election in polls set for later this year.

But the Sept 19 vote is now looking uncomfortably tight for the 39-year-old, with the centre-right National Party edging ahead five points in opinion polls to 46 per cent.

Labour Party's support has not fallen off a cliff, but appears to have plateaued amid perceptions it has failed to deliver on issues such as affordable housing and reducing child poverty.

It joined forces with two minor parties to form a government after the 2017 election, but one of its coalition partners, New Zealand First, is currently flatlining in the polls.

Professor Stephen Levine, a political scientist at Wellington's Victoria University, said Ms Ardern - like US leaders John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama before her - was more popular overseas than with domestic audiences.

"Internationally, people are looking at the big picture, not the day-to-day details," he told Agence France-Presse, adding: "It is by no means inconceivable that Jacinda will be a one-term prime minister."

Massey University politics specialist and associate professor Grant Duncan said many international observers would be baffled that a charismatic, widely praised leader was facing such an uncertain future.

"For an outsider looking at New Zealand, we have this amazing prime minister, she's ticking so many boxes but guess what, she might not be prime minister after the next election," he said.

Ms Ardern won office on a wave of "Jacinda-mania" after being thrust into the Labour Party's leadership just seven weeks before the 2017 election.

But Prof Levine said Ms Ardern remained a centre-left leader in a country which, despite its progressive reputation, has a large conservative base.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE