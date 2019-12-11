WHAKATANE (New Zealand) • They had taken boats to a desolate island to get a glimpse of a natural wonder, but when the White Island volcano erupted on Monday, a scene of stunning beauty suddenly turned into a deadly trap.

"It looked like a nuclear bomb going off," said one witness who spoke to Radio New Zealand.

Others described a slowly emerging cloud of smoke and ash, seen from the water, and the sudden horrifying realisation that some people were still there.

"This is so hard to believe," said Mr Michael Schade, a visitor from San Francisco, who posted photos and video footage of his group's departure from White Island moments after the eruption.

"Our whole tour group was literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before."

New Zealander Geoff Hopkins' tour boat was leaving the island when a huge plume burst from the volcano - at what scientists said was supersonic speed - followed by a "menacing" and fast-moving cloud of grey ash.

Despite the danger, Mr Hopkins said the boat moved closer to the shore after seeing survivors jump from the island into the sea to escape.

"I don't think there was anyone that came off who wasn't badly burned," he told The New Zealand Herald, describing how victims screamed and went into shock as fellow tourists tried to tend to their blistered skin.

Top New Zealand health official Pete Watson said 27 of the 34 survivors were being treated for burns to more than 71 per cent of their bodies. "It's important not to underestimate the gravity of the injuries suffered," he said.

After an initial rush, concerns about further eruptions, poisonous gases and choking ash stalled efforts to recover bodies.

Yesterday morning, relatives gathered at the Port of Tauranga, where two large cruise ships sat docked, as officials interviewed people on board.

On the Ovation Of The Seas, a Royal Caribbean ship from which several groups of tourists went to the volcano just before it erupted, no one was being allowed to disembark.

Officials said 47 people were on White Island when the volcano erupted. Dozens more were cruising the area in smaller boats.

Among the missing are people who were seen on a webcam exploring the upper reaches of the volcano's crater just before the eruption, Reuters reported.

The island, also known as Whakaari, is privately owned and is typically visited by thousands of tourists every year, many of them drawn by promotions for "New Zealand's most active volcano".

For Whakatane, a town of about 20,000 that is a hub for White Island tours, the volcano's appeal to visitors is an important part of the local economy.

"The whole tourist industry revolves around the island," said Mr Phil van Dusschoten, a retired police officer who now runs a company that operates dive and fishing trips.

"It's a sombre atmosphere," he said in a phone interview yesterday morning, adding that the smell of sulphur was still wafting in the air.

The Buttle family have owned the island for more than 80 years, and a spokesman said they were devastated by the tragic event.

"We wish to thank everyone involved in the rescue effort, including the first responders, medical personnel and the locals who helped evacuate people from the island," Mr Peter Buttle said. "Their efforts have been both courageous and extraordinary."

A paramedic who flew to help victims of the eruption said yesterday that what he saw was a shocking experience, likening the scene on White Island to the recent TV drama mini-series Chernobyl.

"Everything was just blanketed in ash. It was quite an overwhelming feeling," said Mr Russell Clark.

The intensive-care paramedic works with the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter emergency service, which was sent to Whakatane to assist in the rescue efforts.

Mr Clark said the team had received reports of a number of casualties and multiple patients in boats as they flew to the island, and saw a heavily damaged helicopter as they arrived there.

"We were getting status updates so we knew there were high-acuity patients, very, very critical patients," he said.

"We didn't find any survivors on the island," he added. "It would've been quite traumatic for them."

Tourists from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship were among those who visited the island on Monday, the company said, but it did not say how many went or address their fate.

Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims said the police were scheduled to receive a list of those who had gone to the island.

A Royal Caribbean spokesman, Mr Jonathon Fishman, said the company was "working together with the local authorities and providing all the help and care we can to our guests and their families, including offering medical resources and counselling".

