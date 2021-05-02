India's inoculation drive falters amid shortage of shots, rising cases

NEW DELHI • India's devastating Covid-19 surge accelerated further yesterday, with over 400,000 new cases recorded in 24 hours, as vaccination was opened to all adults despite shortages of shots.

Official data showed that it is the first country to record more than 400,000 cases within a day in the pandemic.

The Health Ministry said 401,993 new infections were registered, taking the total caseload to 19.1 million. There were 3,523 deaths, bringing the toll to 211,853.

The Indian authorities lowered their guard early this year, after cases fell below 10,000 a day, and lifted curbs on most activities.

Yesterday, New Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Indian capital will remain in lockdown for another week because of the surge in Covid-19 cases. The current shutdown had been due to expire tomorrow.

So far, about 150 million shots have been given in a population of 1.3 billion. Just 25 million individuals have had the full two shots.

Many states in India have said that they have insufficient vaccine stocks.

West Bengal state was unable to start an inoculation drive for adults aged between 18 and 45 yesterday, owing to a shortage of shots, and urged the federal government to provide more supplies, said a senior state health official who declined to be named.

The eastern state of Odisha said on Friday that it had received a consignment of 150,000 shots, but would allow only a few people to be vaccinated, because of movement restrictions.

In Ahmedabad, the main commercial city in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat, hundreds of people were seen queueing for jabs.

Millions of terrified younger people are desperate to get inoculated and have registered on the government's digital platform.

Meanwhile, some countries have restricted the entry of travellers from India.

Starting tomorrow, Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering the country. Travellers breaching the ban risk civil penalties and up to five years' imprisonment, Australian officials said.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden imposed new travel curbs on India, barring most non-US citizens travelling from India from entering the United States.

The new restrictions, which start on Tuesday, are on the advice of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and imposed because "the magnitude and scope of the Covid-19 pandemic" in India was surging, the White House said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS