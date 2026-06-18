‘Indahouse’: New Zealand minister quotes British TV character Ali G in Parliament

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New Zealand's Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters quoted fictional character Ali G during his opening address at a parliamentary hearing.

WELLINGTON – New Zealand’s top diplomat turned to the wisdom of satirical TV creation Ali G on June 18, calling for “restepc” as he faced heckles during a parliamentary hearing.

Winston Peters, of the populist New Zealand First party, was giving his opening address to a hearing when he complained about a noisy discussion outside.

“You hear that... as Ali G would say, ‘maybe have a bit of restecp’.”

A creation of comedian Sacha Baron Cohen and a staple of British TV in the 2000s, the tracksuit- and bling-wearing rudeboy frequently skewered unsuspecting politicians and other establishment figures.

In the 2002 film Ali G Indahouse, the streetwise Staines native addresses British lawmakers “dissing our posse”, and urges them to be kinder to each other.

“All you ever do all day long is cuss each other,” Ali G tells them.

“R-E-S-T-E-C-P. Do you even know what that spells?”

A baffled MP then replies: “Restecp?”

Peters – known for colourful outbursts and pinstripe suits – did not reference Ali G’s other catchphrases, including “booyakasha”, “relax ya batty” and “big up yourself”.

The public hearing was part of the New Zealand Parliament’s scrutiny week, which sees government ministers and heads of public sector organisations grilled over their decision-making.

The hearing on June 18 was paused for about five minutes while security removed a heckler protesting New Zealand’s response to Israel’s conflict in Gaza. AFP