Mr Anthony Albanese, leader of Australia's Labor Party, who is currently favoured to win the upcoming federal election, has sometimes been likened to the late Bob Hawke, a popular down-to-earth former Labor prime minister.

Like Mr Hawke, "Albo", as he is often known, has had a beer named after him. But since becoming party leader, he has become noticeably more restrained and self-controlled - a transformation that risks denting his appeal.