'I shouldn't be alive,' says fisherman who outraced tsunami

SYDNEY • Mr Branko Sugar and his son were spearfishing on an outer reef in Tonga last Saturday. The air smelled of sulphur from the nearby active volcano, as it had for weeks, but he noticed the ash cloud from the crater was much higher.

As the 61-year-old kept his spearfishing gear, the first of four loud volcanic explosions rocked the tranquil South Pacific, sending a giant wave towards his boat.

"We saw the wave coming towards us. The biggest wave I've ever seen," Mr Sugar said yesterday from Tonga, where communications are still being restored.

Mr Sugar turned his boat, a 400-horsepower 8m World Cat catamaran, and accelerated towards deep water.

"That's what saved us, the power of the boat," he said. "I shouldn't be alive."

As he raced for safety, Mr Sugar called his home on Tonga's main island Tongatapu to warn of the approaching tsunami, but no one answered.

"The wave came past us and hit the main island, and then we knew we'd managed to get away. But then the rocks started raining. It was raining stones," he recalled.

In minutes, the Pacific blue sky turned to total darkness, ash enveloped everything and a storm seemed to whip up, lashing the boat with wind and waves.

A 19km trip home took three hours in the darkness before they reached the harbour.

"There were wrecked boats everywhere... We didn't know where to go," Mr Sugar said.

"And when we finally stopped, we couldn't find our cars - they'd all been swept away. It was one thing after another. When we finally found them, I couldn't drive, I was blind from rocks pounding my eyes for hours driving the boat."

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami, destroying villages and affecting livelihoods in the island nation of about 105,000 people.

Three people have been reported killed.

REUTERS