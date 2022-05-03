Hugs, tears and chocs as NZ opens to travellers again

WELLINGTON • New Zealand welcomed thousands of international travellers yesterday as the country opened its borders to visitors from around 60 nations - including Singapore, Britain and the United States - for the first time since Covid-19 hit in early 2020.

Maori cultural performers sang songs to greet arrivals in Auckland airport and travellers were handed popular locally made chocolate as the first flights came in from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Friends and families hugged and cried as people were reunited for what was for some the first time in more than two years.

Mr Garth Halliday, who was waiting at the airport for his son, daughter-in-law and grandson to land from London, told local media it made him happy and emotional to see so many families reunited.

New Zealand had some of the toughest curbs in the world during the coronavirus pandemic and only recently started to ease the increasingly unpopular measures, hoping to boost tourism and ease labour shortages now that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is widespread domestically.

Borders were opened to New Zealanders and Australians in February and March. Now visitors from around 60 visa-waiver countries can enter as long as they are vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19. There are no requirements for isolation.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told attendees at the US Business Summit in Auckland that overseas visitors will really "bring back a piece that has been missing from New Zealand and New Zealanders".

Forty-three international flights were scheduled to arrive or depart from Auckland International Airport yesterday, carrying around 9,000 passengers.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said demand had exceeded expectations, with many of the services filling up. "This is welcome news for the New Zealand tourism industry, who have weathered a difficult storm," she said.

Tourism has been one of the hardest hit sectors and operators are looking forward to a boost in business after a tough two years.

Tourists from a number of countries - including India and China - are still barred, with restrictions for them in place until October.

However, casting a pall over the border reopening was the detection of New Zealand's second case of Omicron BA.4 variant at the border, with 6,636 community cases recorded yesterday.

The Ministry of Health said a second person who had travelled from overseas to New Zealand had been confirmed to be infected with the BA.4 sub-lineage.

The first infection of the Omicron BA.4 variant in New Zealand was reported at the weekend. Both identified cases are isolating at their homes.

At this stage, the public health settings already in place to manage other Omicron variants are assessed to be appropriate for managing BA.4 and no changes are required, the Health Ministry said.

The country reported seven new coronavirus-related deaths yesterday. In addition, there were 90 new Covid-19 cases detected at the New Zealand border. The country has reported 940,151 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

