How volcano warning system works

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's warning system rates volcanoes on a scale of zero to five, with zero indicating no activity, while ratings from three to five mean that an eruption is taking place.

In the weeks before the latest eruption, New Zealand volcano monitoring service GeoNet raised the alert level for White Island to level two, which means that low-level volcanic activity is taking place.

According to GeoNet, the warning system has been in place since 2014 and was created based on extensive consultation with stakeholders.

The system, however, does not explain what the likely hazards are, nor does it tell visitors how to act.

The warning alerts also do not carry any legal weight, so any precautionary actions to be taken are left to the discretion of those visiting the volcano.

What is more, volcanoes like White Island can erupt even if they are rated at level one on the warning system.

GeoNet volcanologist Graham Leonard told CNN that its staff visited the island in the weeks leading up to the eruption.

To visit White Island, which has been privately owned by the same family for 80 years, tour operators and individual travellers need to get permission.

On Monday, the day of the eruption, White Island Tours - a company based in the nearby beach town of Whakatane - took 38 tourists to the island when the alert level was two.

According to White Island Tours chairman Paul Quinn, visitors could be taken to the volcano even during a level two alert, under the company's internal guidelines.

"There was nothing that signalled there was going to be an eruption," he said.

White Island Tours and other operators organising trips to the volcano still have to comply with the country's health and safety standards, which are set by government regulator Worksafe.

Worksafe did not reply to a CNN query on whether the visit to the volcano during a level two alert complied with its health and safety standards.

However, it said in a statement it had opened a health and safety investigation into the loss of lives due to the eruption. Six people were killed, with another eight missing and presumed dead.

Separately, the police said they were investigating the deaths and injuries on behalf of the coroner, adding that it was too early to confirm whether there would also be a criminal investigation.