Screengrab of a video clip shown to the court of Ryan Cho seeking to enter a toilet soon after police had been called to investigate his acts.

MELBOURNE – Victims of a Singaporean trainee doctor who secretly filmed hundreds of hospital colleagues using toilets and showers at work broke down in tears at a Melbourne court on Nov 23 as they detailed the trauma and devastation that such a violation caused them.

Former surgical registrar Ryan Cho was called an “abhorrent sexual predator” as he came face to face with some of his 874 victims at the Melbourne County Court on the first of a three-day hearing that will lead to his sentencing.

Oncology nurse Courtney Whelan, who waived her right as a sexual assault victim to anonymity, said she had tried to bring laughter and light to her cancer patients, and to protect them and their dignity.

She never imagined her workplace to be “where my own dignity was taken from me”.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same nurse again,” she told the court.

Nearly every woman whose impact statement was delivered spoke about suffering trauma, depression and anxiety and now being hypervigilant using toilets at work, in public places, or even friend’s houses – shining torches through vents and checking under toilet seats for recording devices.

“Because I don’t know now who is watching me,” one said.

Cho, 29, who told the court he was unemployed, pleaded guilty in July to an array of charges, including producing and cataloguing 3,042 intimate images or videos of a total 874 victims at three leading hospitals in Melbourne where he was previously employed.

The prosecution outlined his “modus operandi”, which involved secreting a mobile phone in a mesh laundry bag and hanging it on a toilet or bathroom door. Perforated holes in the bag allowed the carefully positioned camera to “capture intimate images” of people’s genital and anal areas, including women changing sanitary pads and tampons.

Under his plea, Cho admitted to 13 “rolled up” charges, including stalking, which involved an additional 104 videos and 3,424 images, producing intimate images, producing and possessing child abuse material, illegally installing an optical surveillance device and failing to comply with police directions.

The court on Nov 23 heard for the first time details of child abuse offences, where he had filmed two girls, aged eight and 10, daughters of a hospital staff member who had been with them while they used a toilet.

Observing that such offences carry a maximum 10-year prison term, prosecutor Mark Gibson told the court that the prosecution accepted that Cho was not “targeting” children, but nonetheless he had chosen to download and store the images.

Cho, who was born in Malaysia in 1997 and is a Singapore citizen, served in the Singapore Armed Forces in 2016-17 before moving to Australia to study medicine at Monash University from 2018-2022.

He filmed in bathrooms at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre and the Austin Hospital until he was stood down by the Austin Hospital in July 2025 following his arrest. His medical licence was later suspended.

Towards the end of the hearing on Nov 23, Judge Ashlee Cannon told the court she was tempted to withdraw Cho’s bail and remand in custody, given it was “inevitable” he would receive a term of imprisonment and was likely to be placed on remand on Nov 26, ahead of sentencing.

However his defence lawyer Belinda Franjic asked successfully that bail, which had been secured with a A$50,000 (S$42,865) surety by his parents in 2025, be continued for two reasons.

One was that he faced another two days of hearing victim impact statements, “long and difficult days for all, including Mr Cho”, she said.

To return to custody, where he had been held in extended solitary confinement for nearly a month after his arrest in July 2025, would be “very destabilising and distressing” and “impede his ability to concentrate”, she said.

Secondly, she said, his grandfather had died on the night of Nov 22. She asked that he be able to spend time with his parents, who were in Melbourne, given those circumstances.

Nearly 100 people attended the hearing on Nov 23, packing out one of the court rooms to hear, for the first time, the impact of his offending on his victims.

Cho, dressed in a black suit, white shirt and tie, was seated in the dock behind his victims and their supporters, while his parents watched the proceedings elsewhere via video.

Media were directed to sit in a separate “overflow court” and also watch via video, unable to see Cho most of the time.

Reading from a 12-page document, Gibson said Cho’s offences were “riddled with persistence”.

The trainee doctor would block toilets with paper towels or tamper with locks to make sure people used the toilet where he had installed his camera, he said.

A “planning” document included a list of women working in particular wards, times when shifts changed and toilets were cleaned, with notes to himself on how to improve recordings, for example, “use a smaller bag for more height”, showing he was “intent on future offending”, Gibson said.

The court was shown short videos that captured Cho setting up a camera, and trying to enter one of the toilets where he had left his recording device which was being guarded by a police officer.

Cho kept videos and images of female victims in “sophisticated” and “well organised” files on his laptop, with descriptors that were not read out in court but were described by the judge as “pretty crass... pretty crude”.

His offending was not confined to hospitals. As well as intimate images of a flatmate and two of her friends who had visited, he also had personal information of hers on his laptop, that he had no permission to access, including intimate photos, identity documents, screenshots of conversations from dating websites, and hundreds of photos and videos she had taken of her friends and family.

In their statements to the court, a number of women said they had left their work roles or hospitals, cut back their work hours, borne costs for medicaton and therapy, and felt they were changed forever.

Some talked about feelings of humiliation, shame, powerlessness, of blaming themselves even though rationally they knew they had not done anything to cause it.

“He’s made me afraid of people... and I focus on the worst instead of the good,” said one.

“Ryan Cho, you made a choice as an adult male with all the privileges afforded to you… (you) decided to systematically abuse women in their place of work,” said another.

“You are an abhorrent sexual predator,” she said.

Cho has worn sun glasses and a face mask each day on the way into court, past TV news cameras which have struggled through multiple court proceedings to obtain an image that would make him recognisable in public.

One of his victims described how “deeply upsetting” it was to see him able to cover his face to hide from cameras.

“I never had that same choice,” she said.

“(I am) angry this man felt entitled to see my body without my consent.”

Some 120 women are also pursuing compensation through civil action. Personal injury lawyer Tony Carbone told reporters outside the court: “We’re saying the hospitals are vicariously liable for his actions, that is, they’re responsible for his actions. We say their processes were poor.”