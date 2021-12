SYDNEY - At Australia's last election in 2019, one of the main surprises was the spectacular victory of a former Olympic skier, Ms Zali Steggall, who ran as an independent candidate and toppled Tony Abbott, the former prime minister, in the seat in Sydney that he had held for 25 years.

Ms Steggall won by campaigning on her support for stronger climate policies, fiercely attacking Mr Abbott's notorious resistance to taking action to address climate change.