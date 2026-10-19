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Helen Haines: Who is the Australian lawmaker targeted in vehicle attack?

Australian independent lawmaker Helen Haines’ election made history as the first independent to succeed another independent.

SYDNEY – Helen Haines, the Australian lawmaker left critically injured after being struck by a vehicle late on Oct 19 , is an independent politician who had an unconventional path to Parliament.

The 65-year-old former nurse and midwife has represented Indi, a rural electorate north of Melbourne, since 2019.

Haines’ election made history as the first independent to succeed another independent, Cathy McGowan, in the same seat in Australia’s Parliament.

She grew up with four brothers on a dairy farm near Colac in Victoria’s south-west, according to a biography on her website.

Haines spent three decades working in rural healthcare as a nurse, midwife and academic, completing a doctoral thesis at Sweden’s Uppsala University on childbirth.

She turned to politics in 2019 as part of a community movement in Indi, traditionally a conservative stronghold, called “Voices for Indi”.

In Parliament, she has championed causes that included climate change, regional housing and worked with the ruling Labor government to establish a National Anti-Corruption Commission.

“She’s someone who is very passionate about her community. She’s someone who’s not shy about coming forward about what she thinks that community needs, but she’s also someone who plays a role in the Parliament,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in an interview with public broadcaster ABC.

“She’s just a thoroughly decent, respectful human being who is a delight to work with, and her presence in the Parliament adds to it.”

Haines was hit by a car, in what the police are treating as a targeted attack outside her electoral office in Wangaratta, around three hours’ drive north-east of Melbourne.

A motive has not been established, Albanese said. REUTERS