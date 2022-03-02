Heavy rains from 'one in 1,000 years' event set to hit Sydney

SYDNEY • Sydney must brace itself for heavy rains and possible flash flooding over the next two days, the authorities said yesterday, as an intense weather system battering Australia's east coast slowly shifts south towards New South Wales, its most populous state.

The city, home to more than five million people, and several neighbouring regions could receive up to 150mm of rain within a six-hour period yesterday afternoon, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Sydney's mean rainfall for March is 138mm, according to official data.

Ten people have been killed in Australia since the deluge began late last week, with floods submerging towns, roads and bridges in Queensland and New South Wales.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet described the wild weather as a "one in a thousand years" event and warned residents in the state's south to get ready to leave their homes immediately if they are asked.

"At the moment, (the weather system) is focused on the north but very quickly, as we are seeing in metropolitan Sydney now... it will move to the south," Mr Perrottet said during a media briefing yesterday.

Hundreds of people are still stuck in their homes in the northern New South Wales city of Lismore, which is facing its worst floods on record, amid reports of some spending the night on their rooftops. Mayor Steve Krieg told broadcaster Channel Seven that nine people were still missing, with 400 rescues yet to be carried out.

Australia's east coast summer has been dominated by the La Nina climate pattern, which is typically associated with greater rainfall, for the second straight year.

Brisbane, Australia's third-largest city, has received around 80 per cent of its annual rainfall over the past three days, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

Military helicopters yesterday airlifted stranded people from rooftops of flooded neighbourhoods in eastern Australia, as a woman believed in her 80s was found dead inside a flooded property in Lismore.

Makeshift evacuation centres have been set up in primary schools, recreation centres and retired service members' clubs.

In the usually laid back surf town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Ms Hannah Leser had enjoyed the weekend celebrating her wedding with 150 guests.

But the new bride and groom are now rescuing friends stranded in the nearby towns of Ballina and Mullumbimby in a borrowed four-wheel-drive.

About 30 people are camped at a house where the couple were to spend their honeymoon.

"It's chaos but all of our friends and family are safe," she told the Agence France-Presse.

"This is not quite the honeymoon I expected but it is what it is."

Lismore resident Danika Hardiman was rescued on Monday after she woke up to find that floodwaters had reached the balcony of her second-floor apartment in the town's main street.

She and her partner managed to climb up to the roof and were eventually rescued by "two guys in a boat, two locals", she told AFP, describing the scenes in Lismore as "horrific".

"Imagine you're in a boat sailing past people's roofs," she said.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE