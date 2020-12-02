Heatwave engulfs Australia's south and east

SYDNEY • An intense heatwave returned to Australia's south and east yesterday, the first day of the southern hemisphere summer, raising risks of bush fires after the country sweltered through its hottest November on record.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) expects temperatures to break records in the coming days due to the heatwave, which has been building across much of the country's outback interior over the last week.

BOM meteorologist Dean Narramore said: "While bursts of heat and heatwave are normal for this time of year, what's making this burst of heat exceptional is temperatures up to 18 deg C above average."

People flocked to beaches and pools to cool off after a slight reprieve from the heat when temperatures stayed in the mid-20s on Monday. Mr Louis Chris, cooling off in Bronte Baths near Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach, told Reuters: "It's been a long time since anyone had to deal with that sort of heat, and when it comes and it hits you like that, not fun for anyone."

The heatwave, which is now slowly moving to the north-east, has also elevated the risks of fires.

More than 30 fire crews are trying to contain a massive blaze on world heritage-listed Fraser Island off the coast of Queensland. The fires have razed nearly half of the popular tourist island's land area, the authorities said.

Total fire bans have been enforced across the east amid the first major heatwave of Australia's fire season, which usually runs from late spring until summer. Last summer's bush fires killed 33 people and billions of native animals.

