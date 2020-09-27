Health minister of virus-hit Victoria state quits over quarantine scandal

MELBOURNE • The health minister of the state at the centre of Australia's coronavirus outbreak has resigned amid a furore over the bungling of quarantine procedures at hotels.

Ms Jenny Mikakos released a statement yesterday saying she could not continue to serve in Victoria's state Cabinet following comments by Premier Daniel Andrews to an inquiry into the government's quarantine programme.

While Mr Andrews told the inquiry he did not know who made the decision to hire security firms to monitor the quarantine in hotels in the state capital Melbourne, he said Ms Mikakos and her department were accountable for the programme.

Mr Andrews told reporters yesterday that her decision to resign was "appropriate". He announced that Mr Martin Foley will replace Ms Mikakos.

Mr Foley is currently the minister responsible for mental health, equality and creative industries.

Ms Mikakos said in her statement that she never shirked her responsibility but that it was not hers alone.

Victoria reported 12 new Covid-19 cases overnight and one death, while New South Wales registered one new infection. Queensland state reported three new cases yesterday.

Unlike other states, which relied on the police or armed forces to oversee hotel quarantine, Victoria hired private security firms.

Among a litany of problems, the contractors failed to use personal protective equipment, families were able to mix in one another's rooms, and some guards had sex with quarantined guests, the Herald Sun newspaper reported.

Epidemiologist Charles Alpren told the judicial inquiry last month that at least 90 per cent of the state's coronavirus cases since May could be linked to the hotel breaches.

While the other states and territories have curbed or even largely eliminated community transmission, Victoria's virus tally has swelled to more than 20,000 - about 75 per cent of the national total.

