'Groundhog day' to end when 70-80% get jabs: Aussie PM

SYDNEY • Australia must start to learn to live with Covid-19 when higher vaccination targets are reached, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday, despite concerns in some states about the impact of a surge in cases in Sydney, the country's largest city.

With over half of all Australians stuck in weeks-long lockdowns to curb the highly infectious Delta strain, Mr Morrison said the country has to move forward and start reducing restrictions as more people became vaccinated.

"(Lockdowns) cannot go on forever. This is not a sustainable way to live in this country," he said during a televised media conference in Canberra.

"This groundhog day has to end, and it will end when we start getting to 70 per cent and 80 per cent (vaccination rates)."

Mr Morrison spoke just as tighter restrictions took effect in Sydney, capital of New South Wales. As at yesterday, masks are mandated outside the home, except when exercising, and a night time curfew is in place in the 12 worst-affected council areas.

The federal government last month unveiled a four-stage plan to relax restrictions once 70 per cent of its 25 million people aged over 16 are vaccinated, with stringent lockdowns "unlikely" to be required.

When vaccination coverage reaches 80 per cent only "highly targeted lockdowns" would be necessary and inoculated Australians would be free to travel from state to state.

However, there are some states that want to maintain a focus on suppressing the virus even as New South Wales is seeking a path out of lockdowns through vaccinations.

Concern has also been growing in neighbouring New Zealand, which is racing to control an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Cases now total more than 100 after one infection was first reported on Aug 17.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended New Zealand's lockdown yesterday, saying the current outbreak has not peaked, as criticism mounts of her strategy to eliminate Covid-19 amid the slow roll-out of its vaccine programme. About 80 per cent of the 5.1 million New Zealanders are yet to be fully vaccinated.

Ms Ardern extended the strict level 4 national lockdown by three days until midnight this Friday while its largest city, Auckland, the epicentre of the current outbreak, will have restrictions in place at least until Aug 31.

New South Wales yesterday reported 818 cases, most of them in Sydney, slightly down from the record 830 a day earlier.

In Victoria, home to Melbourne, 71 new cases were detected with 55 having spent time in the community while infectious, which state Premier Daniel Andrews said could derail plans to exit lockdown on Sept 2.

Nationally, 30 per cent of people above 16 are fully vaccinated, while 52 per cent have had at least one dose. Vaccinations are running at a record pace but the target of 80 per cent fully vaccinated will not be reached until December, at the current rate.

