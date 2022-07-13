Global energy crisis could get worse: IEA chief

SYDNEY • A global squeeze on energy supply that has triggered crippling shortages and sent power and fuel prices surging could get worse, says the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"The world has never witnessed such a major energy crisis in terms of its depth and its complexity," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said yesterday at a global energy forum in Sydney.

"We might not have seen the worst of it yet - this is affecting the entire world."

The forum is being co-hosted by the Australian government and the IEA.

The whole energy system is in turmoil following the February invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Mr Birol said.

Soaring prices are lifting the cost of filling petrol tanks, heating homes and powering industry across the globe, adding to inflationary pressures and leading to deadly protests in places from Africa to Sri Lanka.

Like the oil crises of the 1970s, which prompted huge gains in fuel efficiency and a boom in nuclear power, the world might see faster adoption of government policies that speed up the transition to cleaner energy, Mr Birol said.

In the meantime, security of oil and gas supplies will continue to pose a challenge for Europe, and other regions too, he said.

"This winter in Europe will be very, very difficult," Mr Birol said. "This is a major concern, and this may have serious implications for the global economy."

Both Mr Birol and US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm urged Asian countries to diversify their supply chains for energy and critical minerals so that they are not dependent on countries such as China and Russia.

They said the current energy crisis, stemming from sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, should spur Indo-Pacific countries to focus more on the transition away from fossil fuels.

But the region would have to move away from relying on China for solar power technology and countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo and Russia for critical minerals needed for electric vehicles and batteries.

"We want to make sure that we are not, as nations, under the thumb of petro-dictators, under the thumb of those who don't share our values, under the thumb of those who would like to control strategic aspects of the supply chain," Ms Granholm said.

China controls about 80 per cent of the global supply chains for solar power, which is set to rise to 95 per cent by 2025, according to the IEA. It also dominates much of the lithium-ion battery sector, is a key producer of wind turbines and is seeking to quickly build capacity in clean hydrogen technology.

Mr Birol and Ms Granholm said that relying on one country for any single technology or fuel should be avoided, having learnt that lesson from the loss of Russian energy supply.

"I worry that China has big-footed a lot of the technology and supply chains that could end up making us vulnerable, if we don't develop our own supply chains," Ms Granholm told reporters on the sidelines of the forum.

"From an energy security point of view, (it) is imperative that nations that share the same values develop our own supply chains, not just for the climate but for our own energy security," she said.

Developments including the US restricting imports of products from China's Xinjiang region and a long-discussed tax in Europe on the import of goods made with high-carbon energy could help diversify the solar supply chain by creating openings for manufacturers such as India, Dr Martin Green, a professor at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said at the conference.

"By building resilient clean energy supply chains, we can protect our economies from the shocks of the next crisis," Australia's Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in a speech at the forum. "There is no time to waste."

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS