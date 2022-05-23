From public housing kid with single parent to Australia's PM

SYDNEY • At a popular bar in the heart of Melbourne back in 2016, a slightly chubby middle-aged man stood behind a turntable leading the crowd in a sing-a-long to Iggy Pop's The Passenger.

"It's a good thing to have fun - as well as fight Tories," he yelled to the crowd, which responded with applause and chants of "Albo, Albo, Albo".

Six years on, the scarf, T-shirt and beer gut are gone, replaced with a suit, tie and tortoiseshell glasses. And he is all set to be sworn in today as Australia's 31st prime minister.

For Mr Anthony Albanese, 59, the personal transformation came after he was in a head-on collision with another vehicle near his home in the Sydney suburbs in January last year, a crash that almost cost him his life.

"I was one foot either way from checking out, and I was very lucky," he told The Monthly magazine in Australia earlier this year.

He changed his look, prompting then Premier Scott Morrison to accuse him of trying to be "someone else" on the campaign trail.

But Mr Albanese - who was raised by a single mother in public housing - insisted he had simply decided to get healthy. "That's a good thing," he said.

He also shifted the Labor Party's political strategy, paving the way for an election win last Saturday that ousted Mr Morrison's conservatives after nine years in power.

Three years ago, Mr Albanese took over a disheartened and frustrated Labor after its shock election loss. He later deliberately avoided criticism of the government's pandemic strategy, and instead worked with Mr Morrison at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak.

But he pivoted from that approach ahead of the election. Instead of targeting radical change, as Labor did unsuccessfully in 2019, Mr Albanese focused on delivering concrete gains for voters on bread-and-butter issues - and repeatedly hammered Mr Morrison for his government's failings.

"I hope there are families in public housing watching this tonight," Mr Albanese said in his victory speech on Saturday. "Because I want every parent to be able to tell their child no matter where you live or where you come from, in Australia the doors of opportunity are open to us all."

Mr Albanese is one of the first prime ministers in decades to have a working-class upbringing.

He developed a lifelong love of music, politics and sports, and even has a beer named after him - the Albo Corn Ale.

"The very humble beginnings to his life have really shaped him in terms of his values, and approach to life and to governing," said Mr Nicholas Reece, who advised former Labor prime minister Julia Gillard and is a principal fellow at the University of Melbourne.

Still, Mr Reece said that despite his hard-left background and his working-class roots, Mr Albanese would not be a "radical or revolutionary" leader.

"He will be a reforming prime minister, he will be a sensible prime minister and he will be a prime minister who understands the very important role that government plays in the betterment of people's lives," he said.

BLOOMBERG