Fresh virus case in Perth sees NZ pausing travel bubble

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's fledgling quarantine-free travel arrangement with Western Australia has faced disruption for the second time in eight days following fresh community cases of Covid-19 in Perth.

A worker at a managed isolation facility in the city and two people he shares accommodation with have tested positive, the authorities said yesterday.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said the state would not go into lockdown "at this point".

But New Zealand's health ministry said it had conducted a "rapid" assessment and had "determined scheduled direct flights from Western Australia to New Zealand should be immediately paused while a further assessment is carried out".

A flight due to arrive in Auckland from Perth at 5.50am today has been cancelled, but travel to other Australian states and territories is not affected.

It is the second such disruption since the two countries opened their quarantine-free travel bubble two weeks ago, almost 400 days after both closed their international borders.

Flights between New Zealand and Western Australia were suspended less than a week later, when the Perth and Peel regions were sent into a three-day lockdown after recording one case of community transmission on April 23.

The bubble, which followed months of negotiations between the largely coronavirus-free neighbours, was hailed as a major milestone in restarting a global travel industry that has been crippled by the pandemic.

New Zealand's tourism industry was its biggest export industry before Covid-19, with Australians accounting for about 40 per cent of the international visitors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE