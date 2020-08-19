Freight or frozen items ruled out as cause of outbreak

WELLINGTON • New Zealand has ruled out the possibility that a coronavirus outbreak in its biggest city Auckland came from frozen food items or freight.

Investigations suggested the virus had not come through chilled services or material arriving from overseas at an Americold cold-storage facility in Auckland, where one of the recently infected individuals worked, health officials said yesterday.

"(It) seems clear now that the possibility is being ruled out from that investigation," Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.

The origin of the latest outbreak is still unknown, and transmission through the environment in the cold storage was one theory being considered.

New Zealand celebrated when the country passed 100 days without any community transmission earlier this month. But an abrupt resurgence of Covid-19 last week in Auckland prompted the government to extend a lockdown for the city's 1.7 million residents until next Wednesday, while social distancing rules are in place in other towns and cities.

An additional 13 cases were reported in the community yesterday. New Zealand's total number of Covid-19 infections now stands at 1,643, with 22 deaths.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back yesterday at US President Donald Trump for saying that her country is experiencing a "big surge" in Covid-19, calling the remarks "patently wrong".

Mr Trump sparked an uproar in New Zealand when he told a crowd in Minnesota that the country of five million people was in the grip of a "terrible" upsurge in Covid-19 cases, having earlier succeeded in eliminating the disease.

"You see what is going on in New Zealand?" Mr Trump had said. "They beat it, they beat it, it was like front page, they beat it... because they wanted to show me something.

"The problem is... big surge in New Zealand, you know it is terrible. We don't want that."

The United States has some 5.6 million cases and more than 170,000 deaths.​

Ms Ardern said there was no comparison between New Zealand's handful of new cases a day and the "tens of thousands" reported in the US.

"I think anyone who is following Covid-19 and its transmission globally will quite easily see that New Zealand's nine cases in a day do not compare to the United States' tens of thousands, and in fact do not compare to most countries in the world," she told reporters.

"Obviously, it is patently wrong," she said of Mr Trump's comments.

With an election due in mid-October, Ms Ardern is keen to remind voters of her government's track record in fighting the virus.

"Every other single country in the world has experienced resurgence. We went longer than many, our outbreak is certainly not as significant as what we are seeing in Vietnam, in Hong Kong, in South Korea or in Australia," she told state broadcaster TVNZ.

REUTERS