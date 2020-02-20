Four killed in mid-air plane collision in Australia

Four people were killed in a mid-air collision between two light planes in Australia yesterday. Police said the two twin-engine aircraft were each carrying a pilot and a passenger when they crashed around 1,200m above the town of Mangalore, north of Melbourne. Crash scene images showed twisted metal and chunks of fuselage scattered across a field. Police said both planes were flying legally in the area but investigations were ongoing. "We're not sure why both aircraft were exactly on the same trajectory or why they were in that area," said police inspector Peter Koger. One aircraft had just taken off from a nearby airfield but the other plane's origin was still unclear, he added.