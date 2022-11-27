Food delivery firms in Australia under threat amid push to improve rights of riders

SYDNEY - During Australia’s regular Covid-19 lockdowns, the deserted streets were suddenly taken over by motorcycle riders with the tell-tale logos of food delivery services as demand for deliveries surged.

It has now been more than a year since the last lockdowns ended, but Australians remain obsessed with food delivery.

More than seven million Australians now use food delivery services at least once every three months, up from 3.6 million before the pandemic, according to market research firm Roy Morgan.

Most food outlets – from convenience stores to fast-food diners to high-end restaurants – now offer delivery options. The food delivery industry has grown 52 per cent since 2019 and is currently worth A$851 million (S$792 million), according to research firm IbisWorld.

But the future of the sector is now in doubt after the sudden collapse of a major delivery service, Deliveroo, which had about 14,000 drivers and 12,000 partner restaurants.

Deliveroo went into voluntary administration earlier this month after it was unable to compete with the growing number of services.

The collapse has highlighted the emerging difficulties facing Australia’s food delivery services.

Deliveroo, which is based in Britain, began operations in Australia in 2015. But the firm now finds itself up against a growing range of competitors, including Uber Eats, Menulog and DoorDash.

Another major challenge for delivery services in Australia is the nation’s severe workforce shortage.

The country is currently enjoying low unemployment of just 3.4 per cent – the lowest rate in almost 50 years - which makes it harder to find and keep the armies of riders and drivers that are needed to ensure fast and efficient delivery.

The firms also now face another looming threat as the ruling Labor party, which was elected in May, looks to change workplace laws to provide greater rights to food delivery riders and other workers in the so-called “gig economy”.

Many of these workers currently do not have the right to guaranteed minimum wages, sick leave, holidays and compensation for injuries.

The government is looking to extend the powers of the workplace tribunal, the Fair Work Commission, to cover “employee-like” forms of work such as food delivery.

This would allow the tribunal to provide basic rights covering pay, holidays and other entitlements. The changes are expected to be introduced early next year.