Flydubai co-pilot completed part of his flight training in New Zealand, police say
- The flydubai co-pilot who attacked his captain last week trained in New Zealand from November 2018 to May 2019 under a UK-based flight training programme.
- The co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, used an emergency crash axe in an alleged terrorist attack during flight FZ1073.
- Authorities from New Zealand, UAE, Israel, and Australia are investigating his background and possible links, with the man currently in UAE custody.
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WELLINGTON – The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a Britain-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Oct 6.
Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.
“Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on Nov 30, 2018, and departed on May 23, 2019,” New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
The police are reviewing records and undertaking inquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.
The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor-general has said, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.
Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami.
Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot, but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.
Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment.
A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man’s links to Australia. REUTERS