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Flydubai co-pilot completed part of his flight training in New Zealand, police say

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Immigration records show the flydubai co-pilot arrived in New Zealand on Nov 30, 2018, and departed on May 23, 2019.

Immigration records show the flydubai co-pilot arrived in New Zealand on Nov 30, 2018, and departed on May 23, 2019.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • The flydubai co-pilot who attacked his captain last week trained in New Zealand from November 2018 to May 2019 under a UK-based flight training programme.
  • The co-pilot, identified as Omani national Hamam al-Hammami, used an emergency crash axe in an alleged terrorist attack during flight FZ1073.
  • Authorities from New Zealand, UAE, Israel, and Australia are investigating his background and possible links, with the man currently in UAE custody.

AI generated

WELLINGTON – The flydubai co-pilot who stabbed his captain in an alleged attempt to crash a plane last week was in New Zealand seven years ago to complete a portion of his flight training for a Britain-based company, New Zealand police said in a statement on Oct 6.

Police said the man was in New Zealand between November 2018 and May 2019 on a six-month student visa.

“Immigration records show he arrived in New Zealand on Nov 30, 2018, and departed on May 23, 2019,” New Zealand Assistant Commissioner Michael Johnson said in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

The police are reviewing records and undertaking inquiries about the time he spent in New Zealand.

The co-pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, which had been bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor-general has said, calling the incident a “terrorist attack”.

Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam al-Hammami.

Israeli officials have not named the co-pilot, but have said he is from Oman. UAE authorities and flydubai have not publicly disclosed the co-pilot’s identity.

Reuters has not been able to independently reach al-Hammami, who is in UAE custody, for comment.

A multi-agency Australian counterterrorism unit is also investigating the man’s links to Australia. REUTERS

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Netanyahu orders security review of flights to Israel after flydubai attack
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.