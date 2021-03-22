Floods in Australia displace thousands

MELBOURNE • Heavy rain along Australia's east coast at the weekend has brought the worst flooding in half a century in some areas, the authorities said yesterday, forcing thousands to evacuate and damaging hundreds of houses.

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the downpour across the state - Australia's most populous, with eight million people - was worse than initially expected, especially for low-lying areas in Sydney's north-west.

"Yesterday, we were hoping it will only be a one-in-20-year event, now it looks like a one-in-50-year event," she said at a televised briefing.

Emergency services ordered people living in low-lying areas on Sydney's north-western fringes to flee to safety, as the authorities warned of a potentially "life-threatening" situation in NSW state.

State Emergency Service assistant commissioner Dean Storey said that with "dozens" of official warnings in place across affected areas, those in evacuation zones "must leave immediately".

The warnings came after the Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking water for Sydney, spilled over on Saturday afternoon, causing officials to warn that the downstream Hawkesbury River was expected to peak at levels not seen since 1961.

About 1,000 people in Sydney were asked to evacuate late yesterday, after Ms Berejiklian said some 4,000 people may be asked to leave their houses.

People had already begun flocking to evacuation centres in towns north of Sydney on Saturday as torrential rains pummelled a vast coastal region already soaked by an unusually wet summer.

Television and social media footage showed fast-moving water unmooring houses, engulfing roads, breaking trees and damaging road infrastructure.

Emergency services estimate the total number of damaged houses to be "in the hundreds".

Several major roads were closed across the state, while many schools called off classes for today.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a Facebook post announced federal financial assistance for those affected.

The flooding was in stark contrast to the devastating bush fires that struck Australia in late 2019 and early last year, when nearly 7 per cent of NSW land was scorched.

Flooding risk and evacuation warnings were in place for about 13 areas in NSW, including in Hunter, one of Australia's major wine regions.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology said the wild weather was forecast to reintensify north of Sydney today before easing later in the week.

Senior climatologist Agata Imielska said conditions were "going to be treacherous yet again".

Rainfall records were forecast to continue tumbling in the coming days, she added.

Emergency crews have responded to about 6,000 calls for help since the start of the rains last Thursday, including nearly 700 direct pleas for rescue from floods.

The extreme weather has also affected Australia's Covid-19 vaccine deliveries across NSW, disrupting the country's plans to deliver the first doses to almost six million people over the next few weeks.

Australian Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said on Sky News' Sunday Agenda show that the downpour is expected to cause disruptions to freight and logistic services across the state.

Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, yesterday granted approval for locally produced AstraZeneca vaccines.

The government has purchased 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be manufactured locally.

As part of the roll-out, general practitioners (GPs) are due to begin inoculating patients from today, with about six million Australians eligible.

Deputy chief medical officer Michael Kidd said at a briefing yesterday that about 200,000 doses will be delivered to GPs in the coming week.

Some deliveries had been delayed because of the flooding, Professor Kidd said.

