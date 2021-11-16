Residents looking at fast-flowing water from Wyangala Dam near Cowra in the Australian state of New South Wales yesterday, following heavy rain. The New South Wales State Emergency Service has warned locals in up to 800 homes in towns along the Lachlan River to be prepared for evacuation.
Floods imminent in New South Wales following heavy rain
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 16, 2021, with the headline 'Floods imminent in New South Wales following heavy rain'. Subscribe
Topics: