Floods force evacuations in Australia

MELBOURNE - Thousands were warned to flee their homes in southeastern Australia on Friday to escape surging floodwaters threatening towns across three separate states.

The flooding emergency was the worst in Victoria - Australia's second most populous state - where on Friday morning rapidly rising waters swamped the Maribyrnong suburb of Melbourne, forcing evacuations.

The Victorian government was preparing to reopen a Covid-19 quarantine centre to shelter those whose homes were uninhabitable, state leader Daniel Andrews told ABC Radio.

"This has been a very, very significant flood event and it's far from over," he said on Friday morning.

"The real challenge is waters continuing to rise and more and more houses being inundated, more and more communities being closed off."

The ground floor of the Anglers Tavern, a pub on the banks of the Maribyrnong River, was on Friday morning almost completely under water.

Near-record flood levels were expected later on Friday evening in the towns of Shepparton and Murchison, north of Melbourne.

Northern parts of Tasmania - an island state south of Victoria - were on Friday also preparing for major floods.

Mass evacuation orders were issued, while heavy rains forced the closure of some 120 roads.

"Lives are at risk from floodwaters," Tasmania's state emergency service said in a statement.