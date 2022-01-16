Flat white, avocado on toast: Australia's coffee culture spreads abroad

In cafes in London, Los Angeles and New York, ordering a "flat white" - a favourite type of coffee in Australia - is no longer greeted with quizzical looks. This is mainly because Australians travelling overseas often discovered they could not find a coffee up to their standards - so they started opening cafes abroad. Today, Australia's coffee obsession is evident not only across the country, but also in the coffee culture it is brewing around the world.

Having become a country of coffee rather than tea drinkers since the last decade, there are now almost 25,000 cafes for a population of 25.7 million. An estimated 19 million Australians drink at least one cup of coffee a day.