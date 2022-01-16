Letter From Sydney

Flat white, avocado on toast: Australia's coffee culture spreads abroad

Its people are increasingly opening cafes overseas and influencing global chains' menus

For The Straits Times In Sydney
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

In cafes in London, Los Angeles and New York, ordering a "flat white" - a favourite type of coffee in Australia - is no longer greeted with quizzical looks. This is mainly because Australians travelling overseas often discovered they could not find a coffee up to their standards - so they started opening cafes abroad. Today, Australia's coffee obsession is evident not only across the country, but also in the coffee culture it is brewing around the world.

Having become a country of coffee rather than tea drinkers since the last decade, there are now almost 25,000 cafes for a population of 25.7 million. An estimated 19 million Australians drink at least one cup of coffee a day.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 16, 2022, with the headline Flat white, avocado on toast: Australia's coffee culture spreads abroad. Subscribe