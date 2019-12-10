Five dead, toll set to rise after NZ volcano erupts

AUCKLAND • A volcano in New Zealand erupted yesterday in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring its surface, killing at least five people and leaving more than two dozen missing.

Police said the site was still too dangerous hours later for rescuers to search for the missing, but they did not expect to find any more survivors.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims said the number of missing was in the double digits. He said there were fewer than 50 people on the island when the volcano erupted and 23 had been evacuated, including the five dead.

Mr Tims said there had been no contact with any of those who were missing, and that both New Zealanders and overseas tourists were among the dead, missing or injured.

He said most of the 18 who survived were injured, and some had suffered severe burns.

White Island sits about 50km offshore from mainland New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern travelled to the region late yesterday. She said the incident was very significant. "All our thoughts are with those affected," she said.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had offered Ms Ardern his support.

"Australians have been caught up in this terrible event, and we are working to determine their well-being," he said on Twitter.

Volcanologist Brad Scott of the GNS Science research group said the eruption sent a plume of steam and ash about 3,660m into the air.

He said there had not been any major incidents with tourists on the island in the past, although there had been some close calls.

