Firefighters bring blazes in Western Australia under control

MELBOURNE • Firefighters in Western Australia got under control six fires in the state's south-west that the authorities said on yesterday were most likely deliberately lit, while rain helped to contain a week-long blaze that destroyed 86 homes in the hills of Perth.

The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services said all of the suspicious blazes, now under investigation, started around the same time on Saturday evening and were close to one another.

A heavy downpour over the weekend helped to contain those blazes and allowed firefighters to bring further under control a devastating fire that has burned through 11,000ha of land.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes last week in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed last Monday on the state capital after Western Australia detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months.

The weekend rain is the first in a month in some areas that have been burning, the media reported, allowing people to seek permits to return to their homes and see the extent of the damage.

While bush fires are common in Australia's summer, last week's fires brought memories of the blazes that razed through the east, south and west last year, scorching more than 12.6 million ha - nearly the size of Greece.

More than 3,000 homes were lost and 33 people died.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan said on Saturday that the past week of fires, extreme weather and the lockdown was a "dramatic" one.

"One we will remember," he said.

"The heartening thing is that the people have overwhelmingly done the right thing."

REUTERS