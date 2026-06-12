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Fire breaks out at New Zealand’s Wellington airport, disrupting flights

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A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were attending the fire alongside the airport’s own fire brigade.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were attending the fire alongside the airport’s own fire brigade.

PHOTO: TIM COSTLEY/FACEBOOK

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WELLINGTON - A blaze broke out at Wellington Airport in the capital of New Zealand on June 12, forcing evacuations from the main terminal and flight diversions.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said crews were attending the fire alongside the airport’s own fire brigade.

They said five fire appliances, two ladder trucks and a command centre were at the scene.

Wellington Airport said the south-west pier and main terminal building had been evacuated and no injuries had been reported.

“Flights into Wellington have been temporarily diverted and passengers are advised to check with their airlines for information on specific flights,” it said.

Air New Zealand, the airport’s largest carrier, said its flights in and out of Wellington were being held until further notice.

The fire was reported at around 7.15pm, according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.