EU and China impose sanctions on each other over Xinjiang

BRUSSELS • The European Union signed off on a slate of punitive measures over human rights abuses, including sanctions aimed at China.

"The violations targeted today include the large-scale arbitrary detentions of, in particular, Uighurs in Xinjiang in China," according to an EU statement yesterday.

"The sanctions signal the EU's strong determination to stand up for human rights and to take tangible action against those responsible for violations and abuses."

The EU move to sanction the officials is likely to be mostly symbolic. The measures are aimed at four Chinese nationals and one entity, according to the regulations posted in the EU's official journal. The broader sanctions would also target violations in Libya, Russia and Eritrea.

The EU action is part of a new human rights violation regime targeting abuses in different countries and regions.

Responding, China said yesterday it will impose sanctions on 10 EU individuals, including a German politician, and four entities that it accused of seriously harming the country's sovereignty and interests over Xinjiang. In a statement issued, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the EU to "correct its mistake" and not to interfere in China's internal affairs.

Britain's foreign office also said yesterday that it will provide updates on the steps that the United Kingdom will take to address abuses there. "We have been clear the situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," a spokesman said.

"It's important that the international community, working together, sends a clear message that this will not go unanswered."

Separately, Australia's Parliament debated yesterday a motion to condemn "systematic breaches" of human rights by China, saying other legislatures had described as genocide its actions towards Uighurs in the far western region of Xinjiang.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS